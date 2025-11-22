GOC Commends NACST For Exceptional Support

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, has commended the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport (NACST) for its exceptional support to the Division, particularly in the effective execution of assigned tasks.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 81 Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said in a statement that he gave the commendation during a familiarisation visit by the Commander, Corps of Supply and Transport, Major General Nansak Danjuma Shagaya, to the Division’s Headquarters at Victoria Island, Lagos. Major General Mijinyawa noted that since he assumed office as GOC, NACST has remained very supportive of 81 Division, especially through the provision of drivers, catering services, and other critical logistics that have contributed significantly to the successful accomplishment of the Division’s operations.

He congratulated Maj Gen ND Shagaya on his well deserved appointment as the Commander Corps of Supply and Transport and wished him a successful tour of duty. He also lauded the officers and soldiers of the Corps for their professionalism and unwavering commitment.

The GOC further expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship between the Division and NACST, assuring that he is committed to sustaining and strengthening the existing cooperation.

The Commander NACST, Major General Nansak Danjuma Shagaya, stated that the visit was aimed at familiarising himself with the Division and reinforcing the existing partnership between NACST and 81 Division.

He highlighted some programmes and initiatives geared towards repositioning the Corps for enhanced efficiency and encouraged the Division to take advantage of them. He appreciated the warm reception and assured the GOC of the Corps’ continuous support to the Division.