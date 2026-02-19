GOC Charges Troops In Badagry To Remain Disciplined, Professional

…pays condolence visits to family of late Akran of Badagry

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, has charged troops of 243 Recce Battalion and 15 Field Engineering Regiment to continue to maintain a high level of discipline, professionalism and remain law-abiding in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

The Acting Deputy director Army Public Relations 81 division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said in a statement that, “The GOC gave the charge while addressing a crosssection of officers and soldiers at the 243 Recce Battalion Parade Ground, Badagry, Lagos, during his operational/ familiarisation visit to units in Badagry.

Babalola stated that his visit was part of his operational and administrative tour aimed at familiarising himself with the units and its officers and soldiers. He noted that from the briefing received from the Commanding Officers, he was highly impressed with the level of professionalism displayed by the battalions, and enjoined them to sustain the tempo.

He further stated that several transformations were currently ongoing in the Nigerian Army, urging the troops to remain patient and committed, while assuring them that conditions of service would continue to improve.

In line with the Chief of Army Staff’s “Soldier First Culture”, the GOC assured personnel that the welfare and wellbeing of soldiers and their families would remain a top priority.

General Babalola further emphasised that as the Nigerian Army continues to conduct operations across various theatres in the country, troops must demonstrate firmness and professionalism against terrorists and criminal elements during operations, while strictly avoiding harassment or molestation of law-abiding civilians.

While at the 243 Recce battalion, the GOC commissioned a newly constructed bus stop located at the main gate, an initiative of the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel AA Ikoro.

Major General Babalola also paid a condolence visit to the palace of the late Akran of Badagry Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, who recently passed on at the age of 89. He described the late monarch as a revered traditional ruler, a bridge builder and a great promoter of culture, tourism and peace