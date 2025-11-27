GOC Charges Newly Promoted Officers On Exemplary Leadership

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, has charged newly promoted Warrant Officers (AWOs) and Master Warrant Officers (MWOs) of 81 Division, Nigerian Army to demonstrate exemplary leadership and live up to the expectations of their new ranks.

The Acting Deputy director Army public Relations, 81 division Nigerian army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya said in a release, that he gave the charge during the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted AWOs and MWOs held at the Division’s Headquarters Complex, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The event followed the Nigerian Army’s recent promotion of deserving personnel across the ranks, as approved and promul- gated by the Department of Personnel Management (DPM), Army Headquarters.”

Major General Mijinyawa commended the beneficiaries for their unwavering dedication to duty and remarkable service to the Nigerian Army and the nation.

“He urged them to continue to uphold the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and loyalty, stressing that their conduct must reflect the prestige of the ranks they now wear.

“He encouraged them to build legacies worthy of emulation, stating that their actions should serve as guiding examples to the younger soldiers coming behind them.