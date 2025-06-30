GOC 81 Division Strengthens Synergy With Customs

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa has strengthened partnership with the Nigeria Custom Service for border security.

The Acting deputy director Army Public relations, 81 division Nigerian Army Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya said in the release that,” The GOC has expressed commitment to collaborating with the Nigeria Customs Service to strengthen security in the border areas within its Area of Responsibility.”

He said ,”This assurance was made during a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding by the Comptroller of Customs in charge of Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone “A”, Comptroller Muhammad Shuaibu. ”

General Mijinyawa emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration in combating smuggling activities and ensuring a secure environment that supports economic growth.

“The Comptroller also expressed appreciation for the continued support and cooperation from the officers and soldiers of 81 Division, highlighting the critical role the Division plays in enhancing Customs operations.

“The event concluded with the signing of the visitors’ book, presentation of souvenirs, and group photographs.