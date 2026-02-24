GOC 81 Division Pays Homage To Oloja Of Epe Kingdom

Following the ongoing familiarisation tour of formations and units within 81 Division Area of Responsibility, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Major General Adebayo Babalola visited the Nigerian Army Ordinance School(NAOS), 25 Support Engineer Regiment (SER) and 81 Base Ordnance Depot (BOD) and also paid homage to the Oloja of Epe.

The Acting deputy director Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said in a release that, “The GOC proceeded to the NAOS and was received by the Commandant, Maj Gen AJ Aliyu who congratulated him on his appointment as the 26th GOC 81 Division and wished him a successful tour of duty.

The GOC who used the opportunity of his visit to pay homage to His Royal Majesty, Kamorudeen Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe and paramount ruler of Epe Kingdom, expressed appreciation for the monarch’s continuous support and hospitality to Nigerian Army units within Epe.

He appealed to the kingdom to sustain its cooperation with the Division in the collective effort to enhance security in Lagos State.