GOC 81 Division Charges Newly Promoted Soldiers To Sustain Discipline, Dedication

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, has charged newly promoted soldiers of Headquarters 81 Division to continue to uphold the highest standards of discipline, hard work, and dedication in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.

The Acting Deputy director, Army Public Relations, 81 division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya said in a release that, “The GOC gave the charge on November 18, at the Division’s Headquarters Complex, Victoria Island, Lagos, during the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted soldiers.

“The Staff Sergeant Babagana Abacha and Staff Sergeant Kassim Musediku were decorated with the ranks of Warrant Officers and in addition, six Sergeants were elevated to the rank of Staff Sergeant, four Corporals to Sergeants, while three Lance Corporals were decorated with the rank of Corporals.

The GOC commended their high sense of discipline, commitment, and professional conduct. He stated that their dedication has significantly contributed to the Division’s success in achieving the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy for the year.