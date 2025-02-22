Share

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, has reaffirmed the division’s commitment to strengthening operational planning and execution in ongoing military operations.

Speaking on Friday at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Operations Planning Cadre, the GOC emphasized the critical role of strategic planning in tackling security challenges across the country.

He applauded the dedication and professionalism of officers and participants, urging them to apply the knowledge gained in real-time operations.

“Training remains a vital component in achieving operational success. The insights and strategies developed during this program will enhance our effectiveness in the field,” he stated.

The event brought together officers and operational planners from various formations to refine military strategies, intelligence gathering, and coordination in joint operations.

The GOC stressed the need for synergy among security agencies, calling for enhanced cooperation to counter evolving security threats.

The Chief of Staff Headquarters 8 Division, Brigadier General Abubakar Suru, represented the GOC and expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for his continued support in capacity-building initiatives.

Over the past five years,the Nigerian Army have engaged in top provoking discussions and training sessions aimed at strengthening leadership capabilities,operational services and inter-agency collaborations .

The themes of this cadre,Authentic Leadership at all level of command: A prerequisites for enhance operational enhancements was carefully chosen to reflect critical roles for authentic leaders in sharping forms of our security operations .

He reaffirmed the division’s resolve to uphold national security.

“Our mission is clear, to protect the sovereignty of Nigeria. We must remain vigilant, adaptable, and committed to excellence,” he concluded.

The Operations Planning Cadre 2025 marks another step in the Nigerian Army’s efforts to enhance combat readiness and operational efficiency in safeguarding the nation.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of certificates to the participants.

Share

Please follow and like us: