GOC 8 Division Operationalises Kebbi Forest Guards, Donates Logistics Support

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army (NA) and Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, has operationalised the deployment of Forest Guards in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He also donated logistics items to support the 170 Forest Guards.

In a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, the GOC noted that the Forest Guards will operate under the control of the Nigerian Army.

The GOC made the presentation during the Forest Guards’ operationalisation ceremony at the Headquarters, Kangiwa, in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The logistics support package includes 10 brand-new motorcycles, 170 sleeping kits, and essential food supplies aimed at improving mobility, welfare, and operational effectiveness of the Forest Guards in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities across the state and the wider North-West region.

Major General Koughna said the items were provided to enhance the guards’ capacity to respond quickly to security threats, sustain field operations, and maintain morale.

He charged the newly inaugurated Forest Guards to remain disciplined, focused, and committed to their responsibilities, stressing that victory over terrorism and banditry requires teamwork, synergy, and sustained dedication.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Haliru Aliyu Wasabu, who represented the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, applauded the Nigerian Army for the timely intervention and strong collaboration with the state government.

The donation and inauguration highlight ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Army and the Kebbi State Government to strengthen community-based security structures and consolidate gains against insurgency and banditry in the North-West region.