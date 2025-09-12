GOC 7 Div, Assures NSCDC Of Continuous Synergy In Fight Against Boko Haram

To foster inter-agency collaboration and synergy in the ongoing counterinsurgency fight in the Northeast, the Acting General Officer Commanding (Ag GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army (NA) and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, has assured the Borno State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) of continued collaboration.

The 7 Div GOC assured the new State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammed Hassan Agalama, of maximum support and collaboration towards the actualisation of its mandate in safeguarding lives and property across all communities in the state.

Brigadier General Unachukwu gave the assurance during the maiden visit of the State Commandant to Headquarters 7 Division in Maimalari Cantonment on Thursday, 11 September 2025.

Speaking further, the Ag GOC said the symbiotic relationship between the NA and the NSCDC in Borno State was part of the larger NA family relationship with the NSCDC Headquarters.

“We shall continue to build upon the already existing collaboration, especially in terms of joint operations and training as well as responding to critical operational exigencies when the need arises”. He therefore welcomed the State Commandant to Borno State and wished him a successful tour of duty, General Unachukwu.

Earlier, the Commandant Mohammed Hassan Agalama said his visit to Headquarters 7 Division was to register his presence as well as to acquaint himself with the leadership of the Division following his assumption of duty as the 12th Commandant in Borno state.

He also said part of the visit was to appreciate and commend the Division for its effort in the theatre and to further seek support and collaboration, considering the complementary role NSCDC plays in support of the Nigerian Army and other para-military agencies.

The quest for interagency collaboration underscores the need for complementary efforts towards the fight against insurgency as well as to support the ongoing resettlement effort of the Borno State Government.