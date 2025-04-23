GOC 3 Division Urges Journalists To Support Nat’l Security

Share

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, has called on journalists to promote national security through responsible and ethical journalism.

General Oyinlola made the appeal during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, to the 3 Division Headquarters in Rukuba, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In his remarks, the GOC explained the crucial role of the media in shaping public perception, particularly in conflict-prone areas.

He cautioned that irresponsible reporting and misinformation can undermine the effectiveness of security agencies and demoralize personnel, thereby threatening national security.

“Responsible journalism is the bedrock of a strong national security framework and cultivates essential public trust,” Oyinlola said.

“However, the spread of misinformation and sensationalism poses a real threat, actively undermining the success of our operations.”

He cited recent misreporting of a security incident in Bassa as an example, noting that such inaccuracies can escalate tensions, demoralize troops, and hinder crisis response efforts.

Despite challenges faced by the military, he reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability across its areas of responsibility.

“The military remains the last bastion of national security,” he stated. “Our personnel are sacrificing a great deal, often working under difficult conditions and spending long periods away from their families to protect this country.”

General Oyinlola appreciated the NUJ’s commitment to informing the public and welcomed the union’s offer of collaboration, suggesting the organization of media chats to clarify sensitive security issues and foster accurate reporting.

Earlier, Mrs. Ayuku Pwaspo, Chairman of the NUJ Plateau State Council, commended the GOC for his proactive engagement with stakeholders and his commitment to addressing the root causes of conflict in the state.

She apologized for recent inaccurate reports and pledged the NUJ’s readiness to work closely with the Nigerian Army to promote peace and security, particularly by strengthening communication and ensuring accurate dissemination of information.

Mrs. Pwaspo also praised the efforts of the GOC and the 3 Division in restoring calm in troubled areas, adding that the NUJ is committed to fostering sincerity, accountability, and reconciliation through its platforms.

She reiterated the union’s belief that peace and unity can be restored in Plateau State through sustained cooperation between security agencies and the media, and pledged to support the Nigerian Army in its efforts to safeguard lives and property.

