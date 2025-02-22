Share

It was a day of cultural pride and royal splendor at the Palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as Alhaji Yakubu Olayiwola Gobir was officially decorated as the 10th Sarkin Gobir of Ilorin Emirate.

The Emir, while performing the ‘Turbanning’ ceremony, urged the new titleholder to uphold the virtues of selflessness, integrity, and community service that earned him the prestigious title.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari described Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, who also holds the honorary title of Madawaki of Ilorin, as a man dedicated to the welfare of his people.

He said: “Alhaji Yakubu Gobir is a true son of Ilorin, and I am proud of him.

“He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to community development and the upliftment of the less privileged.

“With this new role, you must unite the Gobir clan and continue to promote the rich cultural heritage of this Emirate. May Almighty Allah guide you aright.”

Among the prominent figures who graced the occasion was a former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and former House of Representatives member, Hon. Prof. Ali Ahmad (SAN), who described the newly turbaned Sarkin Gobir as a distinguished cultural leader and devout Muslim.

“He deserves this honour due to his proven pedigree, character, and hard work. Now, with both a traditional and honorary title, I congratulate him on this milestone,” he added.

The ceremony attracted several other dignitaries from within and beyond Kwara State, including Hon. Moshood Mustapha (Wakilin Ngeri), Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq (elder brother of the Kwara State Governor and Mutawali Ngeri of Ilorin), Alhaji Abubakar Sulu-Gambari (Chiroma of Ilorin), Senator Abdullahi Gobir (Sokoto State), Alhaji Abdulkadir Attahiru Adamu Manko (Chairman, HAM Foundation), Professor Aisha Gobir, Professor Olaolu Ali (SAN), Hon. Ganiyu Cook Olododo (Mai Gaskiya Ilorin), Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu (Kwara State Commissioner for Education), Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim (Sarkin Hausawa of Kwara State), Alhaji Lukman Mustapha (Chairman, Board of Directors, Sobi FM), Professor Suleiman Abubakar Amana, and Alhaji Tajudeen AbdulKadir (The Makama of Lafiaji), among others.

Following the ceremony, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir rode on horseback in a grand procession to the Emir’s Palace, accompanied by a large crowd of well-wishers.

“The colourful display of Ilorin’s rich cultural heritage reaffirmed the deep-rooted traditions of the emirate.

A prayer session was later organised in honour of the new Sarkin Gobir at his family compound.

The prayer service was led by the Chief Imam of Gambari, Sheikh Suleiman AbdulAzeez, who prayed for wisdom, strength, and divine guidance for the new traditional leader as he assumes his new role.

The event further cements Alhaji Yakubu Gobir’s status as a key figure in Ilorin’s traditional leadership, tasked with the responsibility of fostering unity within the Gobir clan and advancing the Emirate’s cultural legacy.

