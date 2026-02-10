Goals, Red Cards, New Leaders: NPFL Weekend Bursts Into Action

Across eight venues, the Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) delivered a weekend of drama and excitement, featuring 16 goals, three red cards, and a shake-up that crowned a new leader at the top.

From Bauchi’s sun-drenched pitches to Lagos’s raucous stands, Week 25 showcased resilience, clinical finishing, and surprising lessons on the pitch.

Bauchi Marathon: A Match That Refused To End

The chaos of the NPFL was on full display at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, where a clash between Wikki Tourist and Katsina United stretched from Sunday evening into Monday morning.

In an eight-goal thriller, Uche Collins starred with a clinical hat-trick as the match swung back and forth. Wikki took the lead, lost it, and battled to a 3-3 stalemate, but the drama didn’t stop there—a late red card and crowd disturbances forced a suspension, with the final 12 minutes played the next day.

When the game finally concluded, Wikki regained the lead at 4-3, only for Katsina United to snatch a late equaliser, ending the rollercoaster encounter 4-4 before Collins saw red.

The Oga Boys Take The throne

While turmoil unfolded in the North, Ikorodu City stayed laser-focused, executing their game with the precision of champions-in-waiting.

At their fortress, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, the Oga Boys methodically overcame a resilient Niger Tornadoes side with a 2-0 victory.

Joseph Arumala stole the spotlight, netting both goals—including a nerve-wracking late penalty—to propel Ikorodu to the summit of the NPFL table.

With 41 points and a superior goal difference, Ikorodu have firmly announced themselves as the team to beat in 2026.

Calm and collected to put us in front Joseph Arumala ❤️#OgaBoys [] #WeAreIkoroduCityFC pic.twitter.com/dHjDdolJVE — IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) February 9, 2026

The Lesson In Owerri

One of the weekend’s biggest shocks unfolded in Owerri at the Dan Anyiam Stadium. Kun Khalifat, a club that had dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons after threatening to withdraw from the league, chose instead to let their football make the loudest statement.

Against Shooting Stars (3SC), a side with serious continental ambitions, the NPFL newcomers brushed aside off-field distractions and delivered a performance of remarkable composure and quality.

Goals from James Ekebuike and Blessed Iyamu sealed a commanding 2–0 victory, leaving the Oluyole Warriors stunned. It was a humbling night for 3SC, outplayed and outthought by a team many had written off just days earlier.

Attention now shifts to a pivotal week in the league, with former champions Rivers United armed with four games in hand—set to return to domestic action after their embarrassing CAF Champions League exit.

With Ikorodu currently setting the pace from the summit, the looming question remains: can they keep their composure, or will this season’s unpredictability deliver yet another twist?