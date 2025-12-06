Goals Galore Expected As Stuttgart, Bayern Renew Rivalry

Anytime Stuttgart and Bayern Munich meet in the Bundesliga, one thing is almost guaranteed: goals. The two sides clash again at the MHP Arena this weekend, and all indications point to another high-scoring thriller, with Bayern tipped for a narrow 3-2 victory.

Stuttgart have developed a reputation for entertaining, end-to-end football this season. Each of their last six Bundesliga matches has produced over 2.5 goals, underlining their attacking intent but also their vulnerability at the back. At home, Die Schwaben are averaging 2.33 goals per game, making a Home Team Over 0.5 prediction look almost inevitable.

The return of key for- ward Deniz Undav to the starting XI further strengthens their attacking threat and increases the likelihood of another goal-filled performance.

On the other side, the defending champions Bayern Munich appear even more lethal going forward following the arrival of Luis Díaz, who has blended seamlessly with Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

The trio has been nothing short of electric, helping Bayern aver- age an astonishing 3.66 goals per game this season. With Olise set to return to the starting line-up, expectations are that Bay- ern will be even sharper in the final third against Stuttgart’s open style of play.

Meanwhile, high-flying RB Leipzig will seek to build on their DFB-Pokal victory over Magdeburg when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Red Bull Arena.

With a 100% home record in the Bundesliga this season and an average of 2.50 goals per game on their turf, a 3-1 win for Leipzig looks a realistic prediction.

Marco Rose’s side have flourished at home with fluid, attack-focused football, and the absence of fresh injury concerns only strengthens their chances of maintaining their perfect home run.

Frankfurt, known as Die Adler, remain unbeaten away from home in the league, but Saturday’s challenge represents a significant leap in difficulty. The team has been conceding 1.67 goals per game on the road, suggesting that their unbeaten streak is under threat in Leipzig