The first Der Klassiker of the season is the undoubted highlight on the week’s European schedule and with Germany’s two biggest sides already occupying the top two spots in the Bundesliga, Saturday’s Bavarian battle promises to be a thriller. Although, that being said, saying they are closely matched based on league position would be being extremely kind towards Borussia Dortmund, who, in reality, are not even remotely close to Bayern Munich’s level. Both are unbeaten after six Bundesliga games but Bayern have won all six of their matches while Dortmund have been held to draws by St Pauli and RB Leipzig, and, to further demonstrate the gulf between the pair, the 25 goals scored by Saturday’s hosts is over double the visitors’ 12.

Vincent Kompany’s men have been utterly ruthless this term, just as they were when scoring 99 Bundesliga goals last season, and they have been equally as dominant in the Champions League, beating Chelsea 3-1 and Pafos 5-1 to top that table, too.

Der Klassiker could be full of goals The Bavarians’ xG of 16.4 is a mammoth 6.1 higher than Dortmund’s and it is not only in attack where they are shining, with their 3.2 xGA also the best the Bundesliga has to offer. BVB battled hard to draw both of last season’s Der Klassikers but Bayern look to have, somehow, found another gear this time around, averaging 4.1 goals per Bundesliga game compared to last term’s 2.9. They should assert their dominance with a comfortable victory over their rivals on Saturday and win by at least a two-goal margin for the seventh game running