Goals Expected At BayArena In Leverkusen Stuttgart Clash

Bayer Leverkusen signed off for the winter break with a 3-1 win at RB Leipzig, but they may struggle to extend their winning streak against an in-form Stuttgart on Saturday.

The third-placed side are the second-highest goal scorers in the Bundesliga and have seen a total of 50 goals scored across their 15 games, and another high-scoring game is backed at the BayArena.

Two of their last three games have produced four or more goals, and the reverse fixture in Stuttgart saw Bayer Leverkusen emerge 4-3 victors.

Stuttgart, who are unbeaten in three games, have seen over 3.5 goals in two of these and in four of their last six away games, so backing four or more goals appeals.

With both sides in good form and three of the last four meetings between them ending all square, the spoils could be shared here.

Two of these three recent stalemates have been 2-2 affairs and both sides have scored at least twice in four of the last five encounters.