GOALPrime Visits Musawa To Strengthen Sustainable Education

As part of efforts to ensure effective implementation and sustainability of the Education Cannot Wait – First Emergency Response (ECW-FER) project, the Country Director of GOALPrime Organization Nigeria, Professor Christopher Chinedumuije, led a monitoring and engagement visit to Musawa Local Government Area (LGA) in Katsina State.

The visit according to the group was pivotal in reinforcing community ownership of the project while introducing critical components of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Anticipatory Action and Preparedness (AA&P) to local stakeholders.

GOALPrime is implementing the ECW-FER project in Northwest Nigeria in partnership with Save the Children Nigeria, focusing on ensuring access to quality education in emergencies while building community resilience to mitigate the impact of disasters on education.

During the visit, strategic engagements were held with key community leaders and educational stakeholders, including Alhaji Yahaya Shuaibu, Education Secretary, Musawa Local Government Council; Alhaji Sagir Abubakar Inde, District Head of Musawa, Girls Day Primary School, Musawa; Alhaji Abubakar Abdulmumini, Village Head of Jikamshi; Ismail Model Primary School, Kira.

The discussions focused on building the capacity of the community to take a proactive role in mitigating disaster risks that could disrupt learning and local development.

Community leaders were tasked to constitute local committees to drive early warning systems, preparedness plans, and disaster response mechanisms.

Speaking during the visit, Professor Christopher Chinedumuije, Country Director of GOALPrime, emphasized the significance of community-led efforts in ensuring long-term project sustainability, stating: “Ensuring sustainable educational outcomes in communities like Musawa requires more than project implementation—it requires local ownership. This visit has been about laying the groundwork for a system where communities actively lead and sustain the progress we achieve together.”

Education Secretary of Musawa LGA, Alhaji Yahaya Shuaibu, commended the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with the council’s vision for sustainable community development.

He said, “This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of community-led development. We see the DRR and AA&P components as essential to safeguarding the educational future of our children, and I assure you of our full cooperation in making this a success.”

Similarly, the District Head of Musawa, Alhaji Sagir Abubakar Inde, reiterated the importance of collective action in protecting educational infrastructure and ensuring minimal disruptions to learning

“We are committed to working hand in hand with GOALPrime and other stakeholders to ensure that our community is better prepared for any risks that may disrupt learning. Together, we can protect our schools and foster resilience, he said.

The Village Head of Jikamshi, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulmumini, expressed optimism about the project’s impact, highlighting the community’s readiness to take ownership of the interventions.

He said, “This project is a welcome development. As a community, we recognize the importance of preparedness and will do everything within our power to support this initiative and ensure that the goals are fully realized.”

Meanwhile, the organisation added that the visit underscored its commitment to fostering collaboration with local actors, recognizing that community engagement is critical to building resilient and sustainable educational outcomes.

The organisation also said that with the strong backing of community leaders, the formation of local committees, and the integration of DRR and AA&P measures, Musawa LGA is on track to becoming a model for proactive disaster response and uninterrupted access to education.

GOALPrime also noted that through the partnership between it and Save the Children Nigeria, the ECW-FER project aims to leave a lasting impact by ensuring that communities are equipped to protect education during emergencies and continue to thrive beyond the duration of the project.

