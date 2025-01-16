Goal’ll Boost Sadiq’s Confidence, Says Valencia Coach

Share

Valencia coach, Carlos Corberan, believes that Sadiq Umar’s goal against Ourense in the Copa del Rey will give the Nigerian striker, a muchneeded confidence boost.

Valencia secured a 2-0 victory over Ourense on Tuesday, with Sadiq making his mark by scoring in the 78th minute.

Corberan praised the forward’s composure in front of goal, saying, “He showed his instinct as a striker. His individual effort to score was impressive, and it’s the kind of goal that builds confidence to score even more.”

The coach expressed satisfaction with Sadiq’s performance and highlighted the importance of his contribution to the team. “I’m happy with the minutes he got on the pitch.

They’re important for his growth as a player. Scoring goals is vital for strikers, as it gives them the belief they need to keep performing well for the team,” Corberan explained.

