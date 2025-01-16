New Telegraph

January 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Goal’ll Boost Sadiq’s…

Goal’ll Boost Sadiq’s Confidence, Says Valencia Coach

Valencia coach, Carlos Corberan, believes that Sadiq Umar’s goal against Ourense in the Copa del Rey will give the Nigerian striker, a muchneeded confidence boost.

Valencia secured a 2-0 victory over Ourense on Tuesday, with Sadiq making his mark by scoring in the 78th minute.

Corberan praised the forward’s composure in front of goal, saying, “He showed his instinct as a striker. His individual effort to score was impressive, and it’s the kind of goal that builds confidence to score even more.”

The coach expressed satisfaction with Sadiq’s performance and highlighted the importance of his contribution to the team. “I’m happy with the minutes he got on the pitch.

They’re important for his growth as a player. Scoring goals is vital for strikers, as it gives them the belief they need to keep performing well for the team,” Corberan explained.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Hold NFF, Not Chelle Responsible If Eagles Fail To Qualify For W’Cup – Okpala
Read Next

Iwobi Urges Fulham To Move On After West Ham
Share
Copy Link
×