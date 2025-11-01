Super Lig showdown ends in 0-0 as Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen was frustrated by on-loan goalkeeper, Andre Onana and Paul Onuachu-led Trabzonspor.

In a tightly contested Turkish Super Lig battle at Rams Park Stadyumu on Saturday, league leaders Galatasaray were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by 10-man rivals Trabzonspor.

The keenly awaited fixture was billed as the Super Eagles showdown featuring Nigeria’s top strikers: Victor Osimhen leading the line for the hosts against the visiting pair of striker Paul Onuachu and on-loan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The match ultimately saw Onana become one of the standout performers, earning a dramatic and crucial clean sheet that preserved the point for Trabzonspor.

The match, which featured an intense midfield battle, was surprisingly barren in terms of goals, but not devoid of quality. Both teams entered in excellent domestic form, setting the stage for a tense, tactical contest rather than a free-flowing spectacle.

Onana, Trabzonspor’s on-loan shot-stopper, was instrumental in denying Galatasaray a crucial home win. He commanded his penalty area and produced a handful of match-saving interventions.

Osimhen, Galatasaray’s main goal threat, was highly influential in the build-up but found the Cameroonian keeper and his defensive partners in impenetrable form.

READ ALSO:

At the other end, Onuachu, the league’s top scorer, was neutralised by a disciplined Galatasaray backline without the suspended Davinson Sanchez, ensuring the battle of the Nigerian strikers ended without a goal from either forward.

This result, a 0-0 stalemate, leaves the Super Lig title race open. Galatasaray (29 points from 11 games) maintains their unbeaten record and lead, but the two dropped points keep the door ajar for rivals Fenerbahce to close the gap.

For Trabzonspor (24 points from 11 games), securing a point away against the league leaders, coupled with a rare clean sheet in this fixture, is a huge confidence boost that firmly establishes them as credible challengers in the top three.