Goalkeeping crisis: NFFmounts pressure on Peseiro to drop Uzoho for Adeleye

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, is facing pressure to replace Francis Uzoho with Adebayo Adeleye as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November. The Nigerian football team has faced a goalkeeping crisis since the departure of Vincent Enyeama, with Uzoho’s recent errors in friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique further exacerbating the issue.

Although Coach Peseiro has expressed concern about the criticism directed at his goalkeepers, particularly Uzoho, he is now under pressure to drop the Omonia Nicosia goaltender.

A source close to the team confirmed to our correspondent that the Nigeria Football Federation officials have urged the coach to try Adeleye, who plays regularly in his Israeli club, to address the goalkeeping crisis. Adeleye played in the game against Sierra Leone and performed well, leading the officials to suggest he be considered for the next two games and potentially cement his place as the first-choice goalkeeper for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

“The NFF people seriously feel concerned about the goalkeeping crisis in Eagles; the technical department especially has urged the coach to try Adeleye who plays regularly in his Israeli club. The keeper was in goal in the game against Sierra Leone and gave a good account of himself and they feel he should be considered for the next two games and probably cement his place as first choice. The final decision on this critical change will ultimately rest with Coach Peseiro, but the prospect of Adeleye taking over the reins in the Super Eagles’ goal may be a step in the right direction to resolve the ongoing goalkeeping crisis,” the official said.