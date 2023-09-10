Go With the Weather in Jelly Shoes

I n Nigeria, jelly shoes are called rubber shoes. These jelly shoes should be your best friend this rainy season because this weather never gives a heads up when there would be time for a swim.

It is one of the handy accessories out there to consider this wet season. Call it swim shoes, rainy spare shoes etc, they can be a lifesaver this season.

If you belong to the class that believes that jelly shoes reminds you of your high school days, then make jelly shoes a back up plan.

No matter how strong you think your designer shoes are, swimming with them in this weather will not make them stronger. You may run out of shoes by summer.

Also, top shoe designers like Vivien Westwood and many others have jelly collections that would wow you. There are flats, six inches heels and wedges.

There is something for everyone personal style preference. Jelly shoes presents a good way of going with the weather and still look fabulous.