Go Tough On Criminals, Oborevwori Charges New Commissioner Of Police

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute any individual found in possession of firearms or attempting to disrupt peace in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor issued the directive on Tuesday while receiving the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, CP Aina Adesola, and his management team during a courtesy visit to Government House, Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori described the posting of CP Adesola to Delta State as a homecoming, noting that the police chief is well acquainted with the state, having previously served in key operational positions within the command.

He said the relative peace currently enjoyed across the state reflects effective collaboration between the police and other security agencies, adding that the new Commissioner has demonstrated experience, professionalism, and a deep understanding of the terrain.

“I am very happy that you are here because you know this terrain very well. You have served here before and we saw your impact. For the few weeks you have been here as Commissioner of Police, Delta State has remained peaceful, and we are proud of your achievements,” the governor said.

Recalling the security situation prior to 2023, Oborevwori noted that the open display of firearms by youths and criminals was once prevalent but has since been decisively curtailed.

“Before now, people brandished firearms openly and caused fear. Since 2023, that has stopped, and it will never happen again in Delta State,” he assured.

The governor commended senior officers within the command for their dedication and professionalism, singling out ACP Aliyu Shaba and the former Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations for their outstanding roles in tackling gun violence in previously volatile areas of the state.

As the state approaches another election cycle, Oborevwori charged the police command to remain firm and proactive, stressing that anyone found in possession of firearms or attempting to breach the peace must face the full weight of the law.

“We will not tolerate insecurity in this state. Anyone caught with firearms or attempting to disrupt peace must be arrested and prosecuted,” he insisted.

He urged residents to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information, describing security as a collective responsibility.

According to the governor, peace is directly linked to development and economic growth, noting that investors can only be attracted to a secure environment.

“Peace gives room for development. Without peace, investors will not come. That is why Delta State remains open for business,” he said.

Earlier, CP Aina Adesola thanked the governor for the warm reception and assured him of the command’s commitment to sustaining peace and security across Delta State.

He pledged that under his leadership, residents would continue to “sleep with their two eyes closed,” as the police would work tirelessly to ensure lasting peace in the state.