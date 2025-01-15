New Telegraph

January 15, 2025
January 15, 2025
Go To Man United, Yobo Tells Osimhen

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo, has advised Victor Osimhen to consider joining Manchester United when his loan spell at Galatasaray ends.

Osimhen, currently on loan from Napoli, has been in fine form for Galatasaray, helping them chase a third consecutive Turkish league title.

Despite offers from some of Europe’s top clubs, the Nigerian striker has committed to staying with the Istanbul giants until the summer.

However, Yobo believes Manchester United would be the perfect destination for Osimhen once his loan ends. “Victor and Manchester United would be a perfect fit, and if they sign him, there is no doubt he will be successful,” said Yobo.

“Despite the challenges they are facing, Manchester United remains one of the top three clubs in the world, and that status won’t change anytime soon.”

The former Everton defender also urged Osimhen to reconsider his initial rejection of United’s offer, especially with manager Rúben Amorim at the helm of the club’s rebuild.

