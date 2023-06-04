Go Out In Unisex Fedora, Bowler Hats

Be it a Fedora hat, or bowler hats, it has been an accessory that both men and women find as an interesting addition to the wardrobe. Fashion has evolved so much and has broken certain fashion boundaries.

A brief history says that in the 1940s and 50s, cinema helped to create the iconic symbol of manliness and mystery with Fedora hats worn by Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra and even football coaches, Paul Bear Bryant and Tom Landry.

Now women have found a common ground with this men’s accessory. While men maintain pairing Fedora hats with suits, Kaftan, women often pair the hat with jumpsuits, shorts and tank tops and so on. Be inspired and rock a hat today.