Go Into Business, NYSC Tells Passing-Out Rivers Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged members of the 2024 Batch B Stream 1 who successfully completed their service year in Rivers State to consider starting small-scale businesses with their savings, rather than waiting for elusive white-collar jobs.

State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, gave the charge during the passing-out parade held Tuesday at Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt.

He encouraged the corps members to uphold the values of the NYSC scheme and use their hands to create wealth.

“Don’t waste your time waiting for white-collar jobs. Think outside the box—be creative, hardworking, disciplined, focused, determined, and dedicated towards building the future of your dreams,” Oleghe said.

He noted that out of the 2,302 corps members posted to Rivers State, two sadly lost their lives while in active service. Despite the loss, he praised the resilience and commitment of the outgoing members.

“You have been equipped with the core values of the NYSC scheme. Therefore, go out and make positive impacts in whatever field you find yourselves,” he said.

Oleghe emphasized the need for entrepreneurship and self-reliance among the graduates, stressing that Nigeria needs young people who can create opportunities, not just seek them.

The ceremony was monitored by Mr. Mayomi Sanmi, a Deputy Director from the NYSC South South Area Office I, Asaba.

