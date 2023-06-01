GO Hosts Pastors’ Summit To Mark Anniversary

The Head Pastor, Christos International Worship Centre, Apo, Abuja Bishop David Nwachukwu Ogudu plans to host a pastors’ summit to mark his call to ministry anniversary.

The summit, which is expected to be attended by over 50 bishops and 1, 000 pastors, according to a statement by head of media Rev. Esther Chibuikem, will hold between June 2 and 4.

“The three-day conference, with the theme: ‘Building The Man Behind The Pulpit, a Time of Refreshing For

Ministers/Leaders’ is part of the Christos’ yearly God of June 11,” the statement added.

It added that the General Overseer wants to use the conference to “reequip, refresh, rearm, rebuild the pastors for the work they do.

“Many people do not know that a pastor’s life could be lonely despite the teeming crowd he shepherds.”

The statement explained that many pastors are struggling against different problems but find little empathy even from the persons close to them.

“Many pastors also experience burn-out because of the round-the-clock work they do and the burden they bear without complaint and with little or no time for relaxation.

“Sometimes what could save a burnt-out pastor from a major health challenge such as a stroke or heart attack is just

to know when and how to relax,” Bishop Ogudu noted.

According to him, “Every person, including pastors, should be quick to know the state of their health by embracing the needed medical checkups and Christians must do all in their power to take advantage of the benefits of the tremendous progress mankind has made in medical science and general academic pursuit.”

The Rotary Club of Nigeria, Maitama District, will partner with Church during the conference to provide free tests

such as sugar levels and blood pressure checkups.