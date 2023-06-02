Go Hosts Pastors’ Summit To Mark Anniversary

Head Pastor, Christos International Worship Centre, Apo, Abuja Bishop David Nwachukwu Ogudu, plans to host pastors’ summit to mark his call to ministry anniversary. The summit, which is expected to be attended by over 50 bishops and 1, 000 pastors, according to statement by head of media Rev. Esther Chibuikem, will hold between June 2 and 4.

“The three-day conference, with the theme: ‘Building The Man Behind The Pulpit, a Time of Refreshing For Ministers/Leaders’ is part of the Christos’ yearly God of June 11,” the statement added. It added that the General Overseer wants to use the conference to “reequip, refresh, rearm, rebuild the pastors for the work they do.

“Many people do not know that a pastor’s life could be lonely despite the teeming crowd he shepherds.” The statement explained that many pastors are struggling against different problems but find little empathy even from the persons close to them.

Ogudu said: “Many pastors also experience burn-out because of the round the clock work they do and the burden they bear without complain and with little or no time for relaxation.”