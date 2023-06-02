New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Go Hosts Pastors’…

Go Hosts Pastors’ Summit To Mark Anniversary

Head Pastor, Christos International Worship Centre, Apo, Abuja Bishop David Nwachukwu Ogudu, plans to host pastors’ summit to mark his call to ministry anniversary. The summit, which is expected to be attended by over 50 bishops and 1, 000 pastors, according to statement by head of media Rev. Esther Chibuikem, will hold between June 2 and 4.

“The three-day conference, with the theme: ‘Building The Man Behind The Pulpit, a Time of Refreshing For Ministers/Leaders’ is part of the Christos’ yearly God of June 11,” the statement added. It added that the General Overseer wants to use the conference to “reequip, refresh, rearm, rebuild the pastors for the work they do.

“Many people do not know that a pastor’s life could be lonely despite the teeming crowd he shepherds.” The statement explained that many pastors are struggling against different problems but find little empathy even from the persons close to them.

Ogudu said: “Many pastors also experience burn-out because of the round the clock work they do and the burden they bear without complain and with little or no time for relaxation.”

Read Previous

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 2
Read Next

Guber Poll: Tribunal To Rule On Rhodes- Vivour’s Application On Jurisdiction Today

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023