Go Get Osimhen, Scholes Tells Man United

Former Manchester United star, Paul Scholes, has urged the club to sign Super Eagles strike, Victor Osimhen, and Sweden’s Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

Speaking on ‘The Overlap Fan Debate’, Scholes said both players would add much-needed firepower to Manchester United’s attack.

Osimhen, who currently plays for Napoli in Italy, has been a top target for several big clubs in Europe, while Gyokeres impressed last season with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

Scholes believes that signing both strikers could transform United’s frontline and help ease the pressure on young Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund. “I think Osimhen is a realistic signing,” Scholes said.

“When you hear talk about the club’s financial issues, Osimhen still looks possible. But I would also keep Hojlund.” He continued, “Yes, Hojlund hasn’t had the best time, but he’s only 22 and has been carrying the weight of leading the line alone for the past two seasons.

A club like Manchester United should have at least three top centreforwards. I’d like to see Hojlund, Osimhen, and Gyokeres all in the squad.”

This comes shortly after the club completed the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

With the new season approaching, fans will be watching to see if United’s management listens to one of its legends and moves for the powerful Nigerian striker Osimhen, who has proven himself in Europe as a consistent goal scorer.

