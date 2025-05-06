Go Get Lookman, Usain Bolt Tells Man United

Share

Sprint legend and die-hard Manchester United fan, Usain Bolt, has urged his beloved club to sign Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Bleacher Report, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist revealed the three players he would love to see in a Manchester United shirt next season — and Lookman topped the list. “I’d go for the left winger from Atalanta.

He’s called Lookman. I’ve watched him throughout, and I think he’s pretty good,” said Bolt, praising the Nigerian star’s performance.

The 27-year-old Lookman has been in top form for Italian side Atalanta this season, scoring 19 goals and providing six assists in 38 matches across all competitions.

His impressive displays have not only made him one of Europe’s most talked-about attackers but also a key player in Atalanta’s European campaigns. Bolt’s other picks for United include Chelsea sensation Cole Palmer and Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

“I think I’ll go for Cole Palmer as well. He has a good shot and he’s class. Then I’ll go for the striker from Sporting Lisbon, Viktor Gyokeres. Those are the three players I’ll get for the summer,” the Jamaican icon added.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar could be on his way out of Europe in the summer, as a Qatari club is planning a N30 million (N55 billion) swoop for him, Soccernet.ng reports.

Sadiq has enjoyed a significant up – turn in form since the start of the year when he left Real Sociedad for Valencia in a six-month loan deal.

The 28-year-old striker joined Sociedad in 2022 after two great years at Almeria, but he soon sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out of action for the entire campaign.

Unfortunately for him, upon his return, he struggled to reach his previous levels, causing coach Imanol Alguacil to reduce his game time significantly.

However, at Valencia, Sadiq has picked form, contributing six goals in 16 appearances.

Due to Sadiq’s performances, there have been talks that Valencia will make his transfer permanent, as a purchase option was included in his contract. But according to Que!, Sadiq might.

