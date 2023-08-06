Go For Edgy Bold Choker Jewellery

Every day, fashion and the quest to look fabulous and fancy climbs a new ladder. Good old choker neck- lace used to be slim. It was for the hip hop Street style or just another elegant necklace for the looking good days.

Presently, innovation and modern style keep making designers tinker on new designs that can wow fashion lovers. Bold Choker bead necklace is trending.

Though used mostly for birthday photoshoots, fashion lookbooks or advert campaign shoots, this piece of accessory is the rave for women, who know what is required to up the style game.

It can be worn on dresses to look like an embroidery part of the dress. It can be paired with sleeveless dresses ot tops, tube dresses, inside a blazer.

This jewellery is nicknamed game changer because it practically transforms and elevates any outfit to another level.