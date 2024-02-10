Go Eagles, Get The Job DONE!

Before the kick-off of the Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan, the Super Eagles were at the lowest ebb in terms of results being posted and overall performance. The Eagles played two World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe with the two encounters ending 1-1. They did not perform better in the pre-AFCON friendlies and so many did not take the Eagles seriously. The first match of the team ended 1-1 against Equatorial Guinea and it was a further signal to show that the Nigerian team was perhaps not good enough for the competition. The second group match was against host Cote d’Ivoire and the Nigerian team won 1-0.

They also went ahead to beat Guinea Bissau 1-0 and the crucial Round of 16 tie against Cameroon was won 2-0. There came Angola in the quarter-final and the Eagles again won 1-0. In the semi-final, the Eagles were on the verge of another 1-0 win before the Bafana Bafana got a penalty to level scores and in the end, Nigeria edged it 4-2 in the shootout. Overall, the Nigerian defence and goalkeeping have been fantastic. Only one goal was conceded before the semis in which a penalty goal was also conceded in regulation time. The final match is a different ball game with the host team expected to be backed in the 60,000 capacity stadium, the Olympic Stadium Alassare Ouattara. Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro, must up his game to guarantee victory.

One good achievement of Peseiro is the defensive set-up which has helped the team to get this far. The defenders have only conceded one goal against Equatorial Guinea in the opener and then a penalty goal against South Africa. Former Manchester United Manager Alex Ferguson said defence can win you titles while attack can only win you games. William Troost-Ekong has been a key player for the Nigerian team with his organization of the Eagles defence. He can go on to do it better in this crunch match against Cote d’Ivoire. The Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen, said the consistency in the defence could be the key to the overall success of Nigeria. “Defence is always key.

If the defence is solid, it gives the attack the motivation to get goals and it is the best element in a competition. I am so impressed with the Eagles defence line and the vital role Ekong is playing in organizing the back four is commendable,’’ Eguavoen said. Peseiro might not be brave enough to rest Victor Osimhen for the first half but it would be better to do so. Too much pressure is on Osimhen and resting him for 45 minutes could help in the crucial final. Player for player, team for team, the Super Ea- gles are better than the Elephants but the fact that they are playing before the home crowd gives an advantage to Cote d’Ivoire but the 1-0 victory Nigeria recorded against the host team in the group encounter on same turf could be a tonic for them to do it again.

The midfield is a vital area on every match day. There is need for creativity for the strikers to shine. Having the strikers struggle for the ball is not good enough. The set-up in the current team is so defensive such that the supply is not getting to the attack as expected. Again, it is up to the manager to either use the wings to open up the opponent’s defence or use direct play in the middle. Who are those to achieve this? Only Iwobi has the quality. I would love to see Kelechi Iheanacho given up to at least 40 minutes of playing time and he could be the joker for Nigeria. Ademola Lookman after scoring three goals is already a target man and so Peseiro can start Ihe- anacho for a change just as Clemens Westerhof did with Emmanuel Amuneke in 1994 when Nigeria won her second AFCON title.

It is just 90 minutes to get the job done and it is advantage NIGERIA. The Super Eagles should focus and work hard to actualize the ‘let’s do it again’ campaign of the NFF. It is possible. Go, get the 4th AFCON title, Super Eagles!