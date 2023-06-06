Go Back To Work, Ogun Assembly Begs Striking Workers

Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday appealed to its striking workers to return to work, assuring them that their demands would soon be attended to by the state government.

The workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) last Thursday began an indefinite strike following the state government’s inability to implement Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) for the assembly workers.

The union also asked the government to comply with the provisions of sections 10(2), 13, and 14 of the State Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018, and the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) Amendment Law, 2018 as it affects “due salary and allowances to some of our members since their respective dates of appointment.”

The association said the demand would only place the assembly workers on the same pedestal as their counterparts in the State Judiciary who have been on the Consolidated Judicial Salary

Structure (CONJESS) for about a decade.

Arising from its emergency congress last Wednesday, the union declared union a “total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike action.”

But at its plenary on Tuesday, the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo called on the striking workers to shelve their strike as the State Government was already looking into their requests.

The Speaker asked the PASAN members to take a clue from the Nigeria Labour Congress at the national level, which had shelved its planned strike to allow for negotiations in the spirit of collective bargaining.

According to him, since the government was already considering their requests, the workers should please reciprocate the gesture by calling off the strike.

Meanwhile, the assembly approved Governor Dapo Abiodun’s request for approval to appoint 20 Special Advisers for the running of government pending the appointment of State Commissioners.

The approval followed a motion moved by Majority Leader Yusuf Sheriff following the presentation of the Governor’s correspondence to the members, while Hon. Atinuke Bello seconded the motion, which was supported by all members.