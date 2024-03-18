Go Back To 2014 Confab Report – Anyaoku

Former Secretary-General, Common Wealth of Nations and Chairman of the Patriots, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has called on the nation to go back to the 2014 Confab Report or constitute a Constituent Assembly on a non-party basis in order to give a People’s Constitution.

He made this assertion Monday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos in his welcome address at the Colloquium organised by The Patriots in honour of the Late Ben Nwabueze (SAN).

He said that the current Constitution lacks legitimacy because it was imposed on the nation as the procedure for bringing it into being did not have the input of the citizens.

Details later…