Go And Rest, Allow Younger Nigerians Lead PDP, Lere Advises Atiku

Lere Olayinka, a chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has counselled Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election to take a break and let younger Nigerians lead the party.

Olayinka made the call on Saturday while speaking on Wednesday’s ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal validating President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Speaking on the Television Continental (TVC), Olayinka, a PDP candidate for the House of Representatives from Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, said the opposition should take responsibility for the defeat.

The PDP chieftain who said he did not expect anything different added that “it is a waste of time going to court to challenge an election the PDP should have won so easily.”

He claimed that opposition parties, particularly the PDP, had a strong chance of winning the election but missed it, adding that “disjointed opposition has never defeated any ruling party.”

“When you chose to sacrifice five governors for a single National Chairman, you should know that the result will be failure.

“And after planning to fail, you now want the court to help you remedy your own failure? Who does that?

“Look at the Presidential Election results and tell me how Tinubu’s APC would have won if PDP had played its game well.

“You chose a single National Chairman over and above Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“You lost former Governors like Ayo Fayose in Ekiti, Jonah Jang in Plateau, Ibrahim Shema in Katsina, as well as several sitting National Assembly members. You chose to suspend and expel National Assembly candidates of the party.

“You were more interested in what you thought was taking State Party structures from major stakeholders of the party by dissolving State Party Excos. And some people were busy calling you President-in-waiting?

“So where are those praise singers now? Where are those who said that the likes of Wike, Fayose and others who stood by the PDP after the 2015 electoral loss were nobody? Were they even at the Tribunal on Wednesday?

“So painful! Most importantly, in 2015, it took the coming together of four opposition parties to defeat PDP. “However, in 2023, the opposition was divided into three – PDP, Labour Party (LP) and New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP). “In the presidential election, opposition PDP, LP and NNPP had a total of 14,582,740 while APC had 8,794,726 votes. “The difference between APC votes and those of the opposition parties was 5,788,014, meaning that if the opposition parties had presented a common front, the election would have been won so easily. “Therefore, rather than dissipate energies and resources, going from one court to the other in search of an electoral victory that the opposition threw away by itself, what should be happening is a rebuild towards 2027, with younger Nigerians taking the lead.”