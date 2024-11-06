Go And Be Responsible Citizens, Tinubu Charges Pardoned Suspects

Share

President Bola Tinubu has advised the 119 suspects in the August 1 protests in Kano and Kaduna states to use the opportunity afforded them by his presidential pardon to become responsible citizens of the country.

This was the message passed by Vice President Kashim Shettima to the pardoned suspects while advising them to desist from acts that would lead to violence and destruction of public and private property. Shettima said the Federal Government was finding solutions to challenges confronting the nation.

The Vice President gave the charge yesterday during the formal handover of 112 suspects – 73 from Kano and 39 from Kaduna states to their respective governors at the Presidential Villa. Seven of the pardoned suspects had earlier been granted bail, and three were released to their parents, making a total of 119.

At the brief ceremony, the Vice President, who spoke in English and Hausa languages, said despite overwhelming evidence against the suspects, including their involvement in the destruction of public and private property worth billions of naira, the President ordered their release on humanitarian grounds, giving them an- other chance to become responsible citizens.

Calling on the governments of Kaduna and Kano states to anchor the rehabilitation of the suspects so they could be re- integrated into the social fabric of their respective communities and society at large, Shettima said: “I would like to admonish you, young men not allow yourselves to be used to perpetrate violence and destroy public and private property. Over N300 billion was lost in the protests, consisting mainly of private property and loss of businesses.”

The Vice President described President Tinubu as a compassionate leader who cared for all Nigerians and was leaving no stone unturned in the bid to improve the nation’s economy. Earlier in his presentation, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, said all pardoned suspects had been medically examined and certified fit to be released to their parents/ guardians.

Earlier in his remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, urged the released suspects to reflect on their actions and embrace the opportunity given to them by the President to become better and responsible citizens, maintaining that they must desist from further acts that would pitch them against the laws of the land.

