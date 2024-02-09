Go All Out for Drug Barons, Cartels, Marwa Charges NDLEA Commanders

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has tasked Zonal Commanders, State Commanders and Area Com- manders of the Agency to go all out and smoke out drug barons still in hiding as well as dismantle their cartels as part of ongoing efforts to totally cut off drug supply to elements involved in criminalities across the country.

In a statement yesterday, the Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said Marwa gave the charge in a meeting with Directors and all Commanding Officers of the Agency at its national headquarters in Abuja, where he commended them for the unprecedented successes achieved so far and tasked them not to rest on their oars. He said no effort must be spared to remove illicit drug equation from the security challenges facing the country.

According to him, “Within the limit of our resources, we have been able to push boundaries, the statistics of our operations, empirical facts from the field, the general anti-illicit drug climate we have built and the rapport between us and our domestic and international partners, all speak volumes about how we are faring, especially against the backdrop of where we are coming from, of what the situation used to be a few years ago.

“Commendations apart, we also cannot afford not to tell ourselves the plain truth; we still have a long way to go. Hence commanders, officers and men of NDLEA can’t afford to rest on their oars. Yes, we have kept the flag of performance flying, but there’s still room for improvement. There is still much to do. And we cannot afford to be.”