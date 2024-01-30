Go After Killers Of Ekiti Monarchs, Bamidele Tells Security Agencies

Demands rescue of abducted pupils, teacher

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday, challenged security agencies to fish out the killers of the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

Bamidele also condemned the abduction of pupils and teachers of a private school in Emure Ekiti, the headquarters of Emure Local Government Area, demanding accelerated rescue of the pupils and their teachers by combined security agencies.

In a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Tuesday, the Senate leader demanded unconditional release of other kidnap victims, tasking the security agencies to go after the abductors.

Armed men had killed the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti in an ambush while returning from a meeting on Monday. The third traditional ruler, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba was said to have escaped from the attack.

Bamidele mourned and condoled with the people of the affected communities and the entire state over the killing of the monarchs.

He also promised that he would use the instrumentality of legislation in collaboration with Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

Bamidele described the abductors of the school children as heartless and said the kidnappers must not go unpunished when arrested.

He assured that he would keep in touch with Oyebanji to know the situation of things until the children are all rescued, adding that all hands should be on deck to ensure that the school children return to their parents soon and as well as safely.

He said: “I promise to work with Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji to come up with legislative measures that will enhance effective policing of all communities in Ekiti State and beyond.

“The killing of traditional rulers is a sacrilege. We will fold our hands and allow criminal elements to desecrate our traditional institutions; destroy lives and property in the state and push the state in palpable fear.

“The National Assembly is ready to partner with the Ekiti state government to use the instrumentality of the law to ensure the security of lives and property. I therefore call on all security agencies in the state to work together and fish the killers of two traditional rulers and rescue all the abducted pupils and teachers.