GNI To Retiree: We Hold Your Sacrifices, Labour In Highest Esteem

The management of Great Nigeria Insurance Plc (GNI) last week celebrated retirees and as part of its annual get together to honor them.

The 2025 Retiree Experience Forum, the third in the series, which took place in Lagos, witnessed a large turnout and completely reflected satisfaction on the part of the men and women that dedicated their energies to contributing towards a better society.

Addressing the gathering, the Acting Managing Director, GNI, Mrs. Roselyn Ulaeto, acknowledged their remarkable years of service to the nation.

According to her, “each of you has, in your own distinguished way, contributed to the growth and stability of the society we enjoy today. We hold your sacrifices, your labour, and your dedication in the highest esteem, and we remain exceedingly proud of you.

“This Forum is our annual commitment to you an intentional space where we pause to reflect, reconnect, and reaffirm our responsibility.

It is designed to evaluate our relationship with you, to check on your wellbeing, and above all, to listen to your voices with sincerity and respect. “We are fully aware that retirement, while a significant milestone, often comes with its own complexities. Coupled with the current economic realities, the journey can be demanding.

Please be assured that you are not alone. GNI stands beside you, not merely as a service provider, but as a trusted ally. We are here to support you, to walk with you, and to uphold the promises we have made.”

She pointed out that the economic reforms that is underway in the nation continued to shape the environment in which everyone operates, stressing that “though inflation is gradually easing, it remains higher than what is desirable for the average Nigerian.

“If those in the middle class are struggling to stay afloat, we can only imagine the weight that many Annuitants must carry. It is for this reason that we renew our unwavering commitment to ensuring the consistency and reliability of your monthly payouts.

“We understand the reassurance that financial stability brings, especially in a season like this. A delay or disruption in your benefits is not an option we take lightly.

Therefore, we continue to refine and strengthen our internal systems to guarantee that our payment channels remain seamless, dependable, and timely. Our commitment to regulatory compliance, staff development, and continuous improvement remains firm and unwavering.

“Today, GNI stands as one of the foremost players in the annuity business in Nigeria. This position is not accidental, it is the product of over sixty years of disciplined underwriting, integrity, and the trust you and many others have placed in us. We do not take this trust for granted.

“Beyond its formal purpose, this Forum also provides an opportunity for fellowship, connection, and renewed purpose. Life does not slow down at sixty, it often begins anew. I encourage you to use this gathering to share experiences, build relationships, and rediscover the strength and joy that come with community.”