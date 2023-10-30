GNI maintains gross premium growth at N10.2bn

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc has achieved a Gross Premium Written of N10.2 billion in 2022, representing an increase of 19.9 per cent over the previous year‘s turnover of N8.3 billion. The company’s Chairman, Bade Aluko, revealed the figures to shareholders at the 52nd Annual General Meeting in Lagos. He said that the underwriting outfit had continued to tow the path of profitability despite the stiff and challenging operating environment. He informed that the company’s underwriting Income stood at N9.6 billion in 2022, indicating a 21.6 per cent increase over the N7.8 billion of 2021, while claims expenses increased from N2.1 billion in 2021 to N3.3 billion in 2022.

The company’s total assets as of 2022 were valued at N26.9 billion, reflecting an increase of 26.6 per cent from the previous year, which stood at N20.6 billion just as the shareholder’s funds which stood at N6.3billion in 2021, increased to N7.3 billion in 2022. GNI’s over 60 years experience in insurance underwriting, financial advisory and real estate investments have enabled the company to master the business terrain. As a forward-looking business entity, Aluko assured that the organisation would continue to harness all its resources, both human capital and financial, in taking advantage of the opportunities embedded in the insurance market for growth and profitability.

Also, the Group Managing Director of GNI, Mrs. Olapeju Osipitan, said: “The consciousness of our corporate mandate constantly keeps us on our toes. We are committed to our vision statement of being the insurance company of choice for keeping promises to stakeholders. “With the litany of operating challenges that beset us, our resolve to keep flying stems from the commitment to keep our promise to stakeholders. We understand the height of trust and support from our stakeholders, and we will not relent in proving ourselves worthy of it daily.