GNI Building Fire: Search Underway After 3 Bodies Found

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says three bodies have so far been recovered from the rubble of the Great Nigeria Insurance building in Lagos, gutted by fire on Dec. 24.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of LASEMA, Mr Nosa Okunboron, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the bodies recovered include: an adult female extricated from the collapsed structure and handed over to her husband, and a decapitated adult male with severed limbs.

According to him, another adult male whose body was recovered intact. LASEMA said that a total of eight male victims with varying degrees of injuries, including a fireman, were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The agency added that three males and two females, who sustained minor injuries, received first aid at the scene and were later discharged.

He said that search and rescue efforts by LASEMA’s Response Teams, NEMA, Red Cross, and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were ongoing. The agency assured further updates as operations progressed.