GMOs Pose No Unique Health Risks, FG Insists

Amid ongoing criticisms regarding the acceptability of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in the country, the Federal Government has maintained that based on available evidence, GMOs do not pose any unique health risks.

Iziaq Salako, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, made this assertion at a sensitization workshop on biotechnology and biosafety held on Tuesday in Abuja.

He argued that critics who claim GMOs cause cancer or other health-related issues have yet to provide scientific evidence to support these claims.

According to him, more than 2,000 rigorous studies conducted over the past three decades have confirmed that GMO foods are as safe as conventional foods.

He said: “The consensus among leading scientific bodies—including the US National Academy of Sciences, the Union of German Academies of Science and Humanities, and 275 independent global science organizations—is clear:

“In 2012, 110 Nobel laureates affirmed that crops improved through biotechnology are as safe as, if not safer than, those from traditional methods due to the type of scrutiny the products of genetic modification undergo.

“The US National Academy’s comprehensive two-year evaluation found no link between GMOs and increased risks of cancer, obesity, gastrointestinal issues, kidney disease, autism, or allergies.

“The overwhelming evidence currently available indicates that GMOs pose no unique health risks. In fact, some GM foods offer superior health benefits.

“However, in the spirit of scientific openness and the quest for knowledge, I invite anti-GMO activists who possess contrary evidence to present it. Our narratives must be guided by facts, and our policies must be evidence-based, not driven by commercial or other vested interests.”

Salako emphasized that biotechnology is a game changer for the health sector, explaining that integrating biotechnology into Nigeria’s healthcare system could address issues related to endemic diseases, improve maternal and child health, and guarantee an enhanced quality of life for all.

“Biotechnology is a cornerstone of innovation, offering groundbreaking solutions in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

“From developing life-saving therapies to enhancing crop resilience, its potential to address pressing global challenges is unparalleled. However, with great promise comes great responsibility.

“Biosafety is the foundation that ensures these advancements are safe for humanity and our environment. By prioritizing robust biosafety frameworks, we build public trust and pave the way for the ethical and impactful deployment of biotechnological innovations.

“In healthcare, biotechnology opens doors to innovative diagnostics, new therapeutics, precision medicine, regenerative medicine, immunotherapy, and preventive measures, especially in the production of vaccines using DNA recombinant technology.

“Biotechnology is also crucial in addressing the challenges of nutritional deficiencies, particularly among children. As the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, I am committed to fostering an ecosystem where biotechnological innovation thrives under stringent safety and ethical standards. My ministry will work closely with stakeholders to craft policies that balance innovation with public safety and environmental stewardship.

“Today, we must foster open, transparent dialogue among researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, and communities. This collaboration ensures that biotechnology aligns with societal values and addresses Nigeria’s unique needs, particularly in achieving food security and public health excellence.”

