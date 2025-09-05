GML Creates Awareness On Climate Change In Ibadan

GML Creatives has urged Nigerians to take action on climate change and ensure the sustainability of the environment.

The firm hosted a powerful sustainability programme titled: “For the Beauty of the Earth” at Oduduwa Hall, Golden Tulip Hotel, Ibadan.

The event blended with music, visual arts, and cultural storytelling to deliver a compelling message about climate action. More than just entertainment, the program was a creative call to urgency on climate change.

According to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the World Bank, Nigeria loses an estimated $100 billion annually due to climate-related impacts such as flooding, desertification, heatwaves, and food insecurity.

In 2022 alone, over 1.4 million Nigerians were displaced by floods, while Lake Chad has shrunk by over 90%, devastating agriculture and livelihoods in the northeast.

Responding to these challenges, GML Creatives crafted an immersive experience featuring live performances, art from recycled waste, and a keynote sustainability talk.

The event explored the beauty of nature, the consequences of human negligence, and the hope of restoration through collective action.

The Administrative Director of GML Creatives, Rosemary Adeoti, said: “We wanted to remind people about our role in making the Earth beautiful and the power of our actions in driving sustainability – through entertainment and education.”

Musical performances celebrated the Earth’s wonders while spotlighting climate change, pollution, and renewal. A highlight of the evening was a moving, full-house rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World”, which left the audience emotionally stirred and united in purpose.

The event also featured a stunning exhibition from the Waste Museum, showcasing art pieces created entirely from repurposed materials. The exhibit demonstrated how innovation can turn waste into powerful statements of sustainability and hope.

Renowned environmentalist and founder of the Waste Museum, Dr. Adejumoke Olowookere, who delivered the keynote address, spoke on the role of plants in carbon capture, and the importance of adopting the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle model.

Olowookere also shared her inspiring journey of establishing the Waste Museum and praised the initiative.

She said: “This is one of the most unique sustainability programs I’ve ever witnessed. To see young creatives integrating environmental advocacy with art and performance is simply brilliant. I still wonder how this idea was birthed.”

Audience reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the event as “eye-opening,” “deeply emotional,” and “transformative.” Photos and videos flooded social media, sparking conversations on how art and culture can play a central role in Nigeria’s climate discourse.

With “For the Beauty of the Earth,” GML Creatives has proven that advocacy doesn’t need to be confined to conferences or policy tables. By blending creativity, culture, and education, the group has set a new standard for how urgent issues like climate change can be communicated — and felt.

As climate threats intensify, such innovative, community-driven engagements may be the spark needed to turn awareness into sustained action.