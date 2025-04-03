GMD NNPCL: Oke-Ode Community, Elite Youth Felicitate Ojulari

Share

The Oke-Ode Community Development Association in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has congratulated Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

The National Chairman of the Community’s Association, Alhaji Nasrudeen Salaudeen, described the appointment as “well-merited and a round peg in a round hole”.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the Association, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Chairman also commended President Tinubu for seeking out Engr. Ojulari, who is a seasoned technocrat and a consummate administrator with years of experience in the oil industry, for this highly technical job of the NNPC chief executive officer.

Alhaji Salaudeen expressed confidence that, based on the trajectory of his brilliant academic records and wealth of experience in the oil industry, Engr Ojulari would take the Nigerian oil sector to greater heights.

While wishing Engr Ojulari divine wisdom and knowledge to pilot the affairs of NNPC successfully, the Chairman enjoined him to go into the new job with his well-known personal devotion to hard work, accountability and sincerity of purpose.

Similarly, the Oke-Ode Elite Development Youth Forum, home and abroad, has felicitated Engr. Ojulari on his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement signed by its President, Imam Sherifudeen Ajao, the forum described the appointment as a momentous occasion, not just for Engr. Ojulari, but for the entire people of Oke Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The forum highlighted Ojulari’s outstanding track record and dedication, which have earned him this prestigious role.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for identifying and appointing capable and talented individuals like Engr. Ojulari. His journey has been an inspiration to many, and his new role as the CEO of NNPCL is a testament to his hard work, integrity, and commitment to excellence.

“This appointment aligns with President Tinubu’s policy of seeking out and empowering the best talents across all sectors,” the statement read.

The forum further expressed confidence that with Engr. Ojulari’s brilliant academic background and extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, will lead the NNPCL to greater heights, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

Additionally, the forum extended its congratulations to the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, on the appointment of the first illustrious son of Kwara to lead the NNPCL.

“We also congratulate the sons and daughters of Oke Ode, both at home and in the diaspora, for producing the first person from Kwara State to head the NNPCL since its establishment. This is a landmark achievement that brings pride to our community.”

The forum prayed that this milestone would mark the beginning of greater opportunities and development for the people of Oke Ode and Kwara State at large.

“We are confident that under your leadership, NNPCL will reach even greater heights, contributing immensely to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy sector. We celebrate with Engr. Ojulari today and wish him all the wisdom, strength, and success needed to make a lasting impact in this role.”

