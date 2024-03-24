GMD Lauds Hospital’s Efforts In Curbing Medical Tourism

…as Alliance Hospital says Nigerian doctors abroad more than Nigeria

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), has commended the efforts of the management and staff of Alliance Hospital in helping to reduce the rate of medical tourism, by providing a viable option for many Nigerians who hitherto sought medical services abroad.

Chairman, Guild of Medical Directors, FCT chapter, Dr Kingsley Iseko who led members of the Guild on a solidarity visit to Alliance Hospital in Abuja at the weekend, expressed confidence in the hospital’s services which he said were aimed at saving lives and also reversing medical tourism.

According to him, the Guild was not just an advocate for quality healthcare delivery but was at the forefront of upholding healthcare in FCT and Nigeria by ensuring patients in private hospitals get the best of care.

While disclosing that the Alliance Hospital has carried out many humanitarian services, Iseko who noted that the GMD and its members including Dr. Otabor, were open to regulations, however, stressed the need for a fair hearing in any form of review processes concerning any of its members.

He said: “We know that we are very open to regulation. We welcome it because it helps set standards, it helps to make sure that people have confidence in the health care that is being given.

“Over 70% of health care is given by the private sector, and when standards are set and judiciously applied in a fair manner, it helps improve public confidence.

“Apart from that, we frown against sectionalism, against people being unfairly treated or not being given a fair hearing. We are grateful to God that Doctor Otabor has been a strong member of the community, and by peer review, we are quite confident of the work being done by him and his staff. We trust God that whatever review processes are ongoing will come out and convey this confidence that we have.

“Abuja is fast becoming the centre of reversing medical tourism. Hospitals that are in the guild of medical directors have also spearheaded that.

“We pray that there is a speedy resolution of all the matters and whenever there is this kind of case, we don’t pray that there is a winner or loser, we pray that every party finds peace, we pray that people find health, all stakeholders find resolution, find amicable understanding so that the health care of our populace can go forward.

“A lot of the humanitarian work done by Alliance Hospital has been known by a lot of people. I think I was here last when they were launching new equipment, city scans, MRI and the like.

“Whenever scrutiny comes up, we are all open for scrutiny, but we trust God that we have nothing to hide in any of these things. So anybody who needs to do so will help to boost transparency, the Guild of Medical Directors is very open to transparency. Transparency is a key component in public health at this very time.”

Meanwhile, the Medical Director of Alliance Hospital, Dr Christopher Otabor, has called on the federal government to take proactive steps to increase investment in hospital equipment, motivate health workers, and tackle insecurity to tackle the challenges of brain drain and medical tourism.

Otabor who spoke while receiving an integrity ambassadorial award by leadership of Nigerian patriotic youths against corruption and transparency initiative, estimated the annual economic losses gulped by medical tourism at over a billion dollars.

The Medical Director who raised concerns over the severe imbalance in the doctor-patient ratio which he said was over ten times higher than the WHO’s recommended ratio, regretted that the doctor-to-patient ratio was currently 1 doctor to 10,000 patients.

Disclosing that the number of Nigerian doctors abroad exceeds those currently in the country, Dr. Otabor said there were no more doctors to employ to fill up the empty spaces in hospitals occasioned by brain drain.

“Brain drain and medical tourism are the two monsters affecting health care services and delivery in Nigeria

“Our teaching hospitals are emptying every day, hospitals are begging doctors to come but whenever they advertise the doctors are not there to fill the spaces. Private hospitals are now bereft of doctors, and other specialists. The number of Nigerian doctors abroad are more than those in the country currently.

Dr Otabor emphasized the need to build local capacity to address healthcare challenges, particularly in critical areas like kidney transplants, stressed the importance of investing in the local healthcare system to bridge the financial gap faced by many poor families seeking medical treatment abroad and called for strategic investments and supportive policies to address the root causes of brain drain and medical tourism.

Presenting the award, the leader of the group, Ochekwu Ocheche applauded Dr Otabor for his desire to remain in Nigeria to provide top-notch health services to Nigerians, rather than in developed countries where he could have earned more.