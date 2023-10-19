Glovo Launches ‘Couriers Pledge’ App in Nigeria

Glovo, Africa’s leading multi-category app, has launched “The Couriers Pledge” in Nigeria, a commitment set by the company to increase the social rights and benefits available to couriers, regardless of employment or work status with the company using technology.

The Couriers Pledge initiative first introduced in 2021, is said to have impacted over 40,000 couriers in various countries across the globe where Glovo operates. “With the launch of the programme in Nigeria, the Courier’s pledge is now being implemented in all African countries where Glovo operates,” General Manager for Glovo Nigeria,” Lamide Akinola stated.

According to her, Glovo’s commitment under the Couriers Pledge includes fairer earnings, which guarantees proper and transparent hourly earnings aligned with regional living wages and daily expenses; 360o safety, which provides assistance for accidents, third- party liability, transportation of goods, sickness, maternity and paternity extra payment, and urgent Family Expense benefits.

She said: “Proactive management establishes a fair appeals process for couriers and facilitates open dialogue with couriers. Caring for couriers community offers training courses to enhance couriers’ professional skills, implementing an in-app SOS button for emergencies, and introducing an anti-discrimination policy.” She further stated: “We believe that couriers deserve equal access to social rights and benefits, regardless of their contractual relationship with the platform.

The successful launch of The Couriers Pledge in Nigeria represents a significant step towards creating a fairer working environment for our couriers in the region. We are proud to have all African markets covered under this initiative.”