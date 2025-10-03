Glover Endorses Saidu As Next President Of HFN

Dr. Lanre Glover, a former President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN, has publicly endorsed Jibrin Saidu for the upcoming sports federation elections this month. Saidu aims to succeed the current president of the Samuel Ocheho, who has completed two terms in office.

Glover highlighted that Saidu has the support of key stakeholders in handball and possesses the capability to build on Ocheho’s accomplishments. Ocheho has played a significant role in revitalising handball in Nigeria, ensuring that the national teams participate in international championships.

As a former first Vice President of the African Handball Confederation, Glover emphasised Saidu’s commitment to the development of the sport, noting that he has the financial resources necessary to elevate handball to a higher level. The outgoing President, Sam Ocheho, has done an excellent job bringing respectability to handball both locally and internationally.