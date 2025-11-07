Glo’s ‘Take A Guess’ Entertains, Rewards Subscribers With Cash, Other Prizes

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has, in the spirit of Yuletide, launched “Glo Take A Guess”, an exciting new Value-Added Service designed to entertain, engage, and reward its customers.

Globacom explained in a statement that the innovative lottery service offers its subscribers the opportunity to test their knowledge on various lifestyle and topical issues in society by answering trivia questions to win airtime, data and cash prizes.

Glo said further that customers who opt-in by dialling *20999*2# can select their preferred plan from daily, weekly and monthly options. They will thereafter receive SMS confirmation upon subscription with a URL to click and play the Trivia game.

“Customers stand a chance to win fantastic rewards, such as airtime, data and cash prizes when they provide correct answers to trivia questions covering diverse and engaging topics, under a fun-filled and interactive experience”, Glo added.

Interested customers are free to choose auto renew or one-time subscription, charged at N100/day, N300/ week and N500/month. They also stand the chance of winning N10,000 in the daily game; N100,000 weekly and One Million Naira every month for monthly subscriptions.