Glo’s Network Investments Gain Momentum Under NCC’s Quality Framework

Nigeria’s digital evolution is gathering pace as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Globacom deepen a results-driven partnership anchored on transparency, sustained investment and consumer confidence.

At the heart of this progress are the NCC’s Industry Performance Reports, produced in collaboration with global network analytics leader Ookla under the Quality of Service/Quality of Experience (QoS/QoE) Crowdsourcing Project.

Published quarterly, the reports introduce a new level of openness to the telecoms industry, offering independent, databacked assessments of network speed, coverage and everyday user experience across operators, regions and states.

An NCC official described the reports as a “sunlight and substance”, noting that they empower consumers with clear, objective insights while compelling operators to compete on measurable performance rather than marketing claims.

Against this backdrop of increased scrutiny, Globacom has consistently distinguished itself. The company’s strong showing reflects a philosophy rooted in patience, scale and long-term national commitment one that prioritises infrastructure depth over short-term visibility.