Glory For Africa As Homegrown Coaches Lead Out All Semi-Finalists

For the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations began, the four countries that have made it to the semi-finals are all being guided by African coaches.

This landmark moment clearly demonstrates how far African coaches have progressed and how well they can now cope with the demanding tasks, strategic approaches, and intense pressure that come with elite football on the continent.

This situation also confirms that AFCON 2025 will end with an African coach lifting the trophy, making it the fourth tournament in a row where a homegrown tactician emerges champion. It further points to a changing mindset among football administrators across Africa, who are now showing greater confidence in local coaches rather than relying mainly on expatriates.

Over the past few editions of the tournament, African coaches have been steadily making their mark. Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi set the pace with his success in 2019. Senegal’s Aliou Cissé followed two years later, while Émerse Faé led his side to victory in 2023. With the current line-up at AFCON 2025, the trend has continued, as only African coaches remain in contention for the title.

F o u r c o a c h e s s t e e r i n g their teams into the semi-finals are Morocco’s Walid Re g r a g u i , Egypt’s Hossam Hassan, S e n e g a l ’ s Pape Thiaw and Mali’s Eric Chelle. A w a y from the drama on the pitch, the figures from AFCON 2025 s t r o n g l y s u p p o r t this growing dominance.

Out of the 24 teams that q u a l i f i e d for the tournament, 15 were under the guidance of African coaches. Of these, 11 successfully advanced beyond the group stage. Teams led by African managers have also secured roughly three-quarters of all victories recorded so far in the competition.

These results did not happen by chance. They are a product of improved organisation, clearer football ideas and rising self-belief among indigenous coaches. Many observers now believe African coaches offer unique advantages, including better knowledge of local culture, stronger bonds with players and the ability to handle pressure within familiar surroundings.

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Morocco’s coach, Walid Regragui, has continued to show why he is regarded as one of the best African coaches of his generation. From the start of AFCON 2025, his team has played with confidence, discipline and clear identity. Regragui believes strongly in the power of belief and self-confidence.

According to him, African coaches understand what it takes mentally to succeed in African competitions. “We trust our ideas and our players. African coaches understand the mentality needed to win here,” Regragui said. For Morocco, playing at home has come with mixed feelings.

While the support from fans is massive, the pressure to perform is also high. But Regragui sees this as a positive challenge. “Playing at home adds pressure, but also confidence. We embrace both,” he said. Under his leadership, Morocco have shown tactical discipline, strong defence and quick attacking transitions.

Regragui has also been praised for how he blends experienced players with young talents. He gives his players clear instructions and allows them to express themselves on the pitch.

Many football analysts believe that Regragui’s calm nature and clear football philosophy have helped Morocco remain focused throughout the competition. As the semi-finals approach, Moroccans are hopeful that their coach can take them one step further.