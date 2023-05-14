New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Glorious Gospel Marks 47th Anniversary

The Glorious Gospel of Christ Mission, (Christ the Power of God), located at 32b, Oyewole Close, Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Lagos State, is celebrating the 47th anniversary of the Church on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The church said that the event, being led by founder of the Church, Apostle Joseph Akanbi Akinde, is to mark the 47th year of God’s faithfulness over the church, and also coincides with the 57th year of Pastor Akinde’s call into the work of ministry.

The leadership of the church and its members in Abuja, Abeokuta, and Ibadan, commenced the event with a convention, and they thanked God for the life of Apostle Akinde and his family and pray that God will continue to uphold him to the end,

