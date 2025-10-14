Glorious Bequest School Proprietor Pledges Commitment To Students’ Moral, Academic Growth

Owners of Glorious Bequest School, Ajegunle-Apapa, Lagos, have restated the commitment of the school to its mission, vision and philosophy, pledging the readiness of the school to continue to prioritise moral upbringing, well-being and academic development of the children.

This goal, the Director of Studies of the school, Mr Wilson Akpughe stated, would be actualised through a well-coordinated delivery of qualitative education in a more congenial teaching-learning environment that is equipped with modern and relevant facilities, as well as instructional materials. He disclosed this as the management and staff of the school set aside a day penultimate week to bid the outgoing pupils and students of the school farewell.

The event was the 2024/2025 Graduation/End of Session ceremony of the school, which serves as an avenue to say goodbye to the students and pupils after the completion of their primary and secondary school education.

But, beyond the festivities and conviviality of the day, the Director of Studies, while welcoming guests, including parents, members of staff, as well as the outgoing students and other children to the ceremony, gave glory to God Almighty for given the management, staff, students and their parents the unique opportunity of yet another delightable event in the glory of the God-given school.

Akpughe, however, made a clarion call to the parents to key into the advantage of the success story of the school by encouraging and enrolling their children into this notable school.

“We consider our position as a tool in the hand of God to accomplish His ordained work of teaching, directing, guiding and counselling our children on the choice to make and the path to follow as they struggle to cope and adapt to situations in their lives,” he said.

According to him, the onerous task of academic excellence and godliness of the youth for which this school, Glorious Bequest School, was established has remained challenging in reference to the unpredictable fashion sense, and moral decline of the 21th Century generation.

However, the Director of Studies thanked the parents, whom he described as “esteemed, lovely and understanding parents” for identifying with the school at all times, and especially for their conviction to buy into the vision of our unique school despite all the challenges of economic hardship.

While congratulating the children, Akpughe added: “It was a mixed bag of feelings – feelings of inadequacies of not being sure of the right step to put forward, and even being sure of the right step to put forward, but being overwhelmed with the circumstances of your mission in this uncertain context.

“You persevered with all your faith in God, you renewed your strength, you obeyed the voice of God, listened to your teachers, attended to your lessons, did your assignments and at the end, you are proud to say to yourselves; you came, you saw and you conquered. “We say big congratulations to you because you have shown yourselves and proved yourselves by going through Glorious Bequest School academic process and rigour.”

The Director of Studies, who also congratulated the parents, told the graduating students: “Today is your day. As we look around and watch your faces beaming with smiles, satisfaction and enthusiasm, we are happy that you made it while it lasted here.”

On the quality of the school, he explained that the content of their pedagogy of learning was quite integrated with active teaching and learning; active preparatory studies (Prep) and various academic clubs where students and pupils are groomed to spring out and harness their God-given talents and skills acquisition.